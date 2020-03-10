Menu
New campaign to draw visitors to the Far North

by Pete Martinelli
10th Mar 2020 7:18 AM
TOURISM Tropical North Queensland will launch a new marketing platform tomorrow to give the region's operators a leg up and win more visitors.

TTNQ is tight-lipped about the details but an invitation to members highlights storytelling.

"A story isn't a story until it's shared," the invitation says.

"The region's stories will be used to promote the destination through print, rich digital media and user-generated content in the domestic and international markets, as part of the region's $2.8 million domestic campaign which began in August 2019," the pitch states.

The "platform" will focus on four themes: "discover unique nature and wildlife, explore iconic landscapes, choose your own adventure and rejuvenate with a tropical lifestyle."

It is understood the campaign will use multimedia including print and display advertising, social media, billboards and TV spots.

"A strong focus on publicity will drive traffic to our trade campaigns with key distribution partners," the sales pitch goes on.

"We are seeking to deliver over $40 million in sales to our members and generate more than $50 million in advertising value and awareness."

A TTNQ spokeswoman yesterday said: "Tourism Tropical North Queensland will launch the destination's Cairns and Great Barrier Reef brand at the Cairns Performing Arts Complex on Wednesday."

It will include an indigenous performance.

Former TTNQ chief executive Pip Close last year said a dedicated campaign was needed for destination tourism.

"TTNQ recognises there are challenges with the destination's brand such as it not being clearly perceived," Ms Close said.

Advertising company Nick Did This was engaged to create the campaign.

The "brand platform" will give operators the tools to shift brand perceptions to drive the story of Cairns and the Great Barrier Reef.

 

GOING VIRAL

 

A CAIRNS Regional Council video angling to draw visitors to the region has gone viral, hitting 100,000 views in less than a week.

The one-minute clip, on the council's Facebook page, was posted on Friday.

"The response from the community has been remarkable," Cairns Mayor Bob Manning said.

"At a time when local businesses are facing significant economic challenges as a result of the coronavirus crisis, it is heartening to see people doing their bit by sharing this video to promote our region.

