New citizens call Southern Downs home

20th Jun 2017 5:52 PM
TRUE BLUE: Fourteen new citizens have been welcomed to the Southern Downs.
TRUE BLUE: Fourteen new citizens have been welcomed to the Southern Downs. Contributed

FOURTEEN fresh new faces can now call themselves official Australian citizens after a ceremony held in Warwick Council Chambers earlier this month.

The citizenship ceremony welcomed the new residents from nine countries around the world to the Southern Downs region.

After taking the Australian Citizenship Pledge, the citizens received certificates and a small gift from Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie.

Together they sung the national anthem before celebrating over morning tea with the Southern Downs councillors.

Many friends and family members of the recipients also attended to help celebrate.

"The citizenship ceremony is always special, but this one was emotional, too,” Cr Dobie said.

"We read out a short history on each new citizen of how they'd come to arrive in Australia, and many of their stories were moving.

"We welcomed a broad range of new citizens: young, older, families and individuals.”

Topics:  citizenship ceremony southern downs community southern downs regional council

