NEW CLASSICS: Cinema rekindles craft with golden oldies

CLASSICS ARE BACK: Warwick Twin Cinema is reviving the classics and are asking for your suggestions.

A CLASSIC movie revival is set to make its way to Warwick’s Twin Cinema, who are eager to lure old and new movie buffs.

Cinema lovers are asked to submit their favourite classics, which will then be shown on the big screen after the school holidays.

Owner Yvette Kairouz hoped the revival of fan favourites would inspire more people to come to the cinema.

“Our business is going slow and we need to do some extra work to make the business better,” Mrs Kairouz said.

“Most of our customers are ladies who like to watch that sort of movie; that’s why we decided to put it on for them during the week and on Sunday afternoons.”

The Twin Cinema was forced to close in March, due to coronavirus restrictions, however, was able to reopen at the end of June.

Mrs Kairouz said business was yet to pick-up since reopening.

“It’s still very quiet; it has been very slow this week but we’re hoping that it’ll pick up soon,” she said.

“Maybe people are too afraid or maybe they don’t know we are open.”

The classic movies are expected to be played after the September school holidays.

Unsure as to what movies would be nominated, Mrs Kairouz said the experience of a cinema was best for movies like Titanic.

“When you watch it at the cinema, it’s better; better picture, better view, you can sit down and watch it without distraction,” she said.

“Warwick is the sort of place where people like to watch the classic movies.”