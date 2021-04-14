New controversy over $4M Maryvale railway reserve

MASTERPLAN: The Maryvale railway reserve upgrades will be completed in four stages. Picture: SDRC

MASTERPLAN: The Maryvale railway reserve upgrades will be completed in four stages. Picture: SDRC

More than 100 members of the tight-knit Maryvale community have thrown their support behind the controversial short-term campsite included in the multimillion-dollar railway reserve project.

Southern Downs Regional Council approved the $3.98 million revamp of the small town’s parkland in December last year, which will include a small community building, significant road upgrades, a railway playground, and a biking or walking trail.

The four-stage development was designed in consultation with the Maryvale Progress Association, but the inclusion of a short-term campsite for up to seven RVs quickly outraged residents.

Several Maryvale community members feared the accommodation would ruin the “slow-growing, quiet community”, while other objectors argued the investment would be better spent on medical infrastructure.

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription now

Maryvale Railway reserve masterplan

Supporters of the development have now raised the stakes with a 103-signature petition submitted to SDRC at Wednesday’s ordinary meeting, advocating for the installation of a council-funded and maintained dump point at the 72-hour RV site.

MPA secretary Simon Ellery included a letter on behalf of all signatories further explaining the proposal.

“The dump point is proposed to be placed in the railway reserve, adjacent to the public amenities block, for uses of visitors of the 72-hour short stay caravan area,” the letter read.

“As it will be professionally constructed and maintained by (the) council, it will encourage visitors to our village to experience and enjoy the railway reserve.”

RELEVANT NEWS:

BREAKING TABOO: Warwick drinks to good cause at gin night

Landmark Warwick NDIS facility gets green light

Warwick, Stanthorpe to battle for state tourism title

Councillors voted unanimously to receive the petition and refer it to the director of infrastructure services for further investigation.

Both Mayor Vic Pennisi and councillor Sheryl Windle commended the Maryvale community on their united efforts, but said it was clear after a recent council workshop that many of the small town’s residents were confused about the development’s trajectory.

“We’ve developed an (Urban Development Framework) in Maryvale and quite a lot of that has been achieved …(but) we need to develop some kind of action plan in relation to Maryvale so we’re not doing this all higgledy-piggledy,” Cr Pennisi said.



Deputy Mayor Ross Bartley voiced concerns that a dump site in a non-reticulated sewerage area could prove “quite expensive” for ratepayers.

A development timeline and costs are yet to be confirmed.