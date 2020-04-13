Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

How coronavirus affects kids
Health

New COVID-19 case confirmed for Mackay as state total climbs

12th Apr 2020 12:30 PM | Updated: 13th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW confirmed case of coronavirus has been recorded for Mackay.

The new case, confirmed by Queensland Health on Sunday, brings the total number for the Mackay Hospital and Health Service to 14.

The number of active cases was nine, with five recovered cases.

The latest case, from Mackay, was a close contact of a returned international traveller.

"The Mackay person is a close contact of a returned international traveller and has been in home quarantine with them," MHHS said.

The new Mackay case was one of 12 confirmed by Queensland Health on Sunday, bringing the state's total to 983.

"The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas," Queensland Health said in a statement.

"The number of confirmed cases we see each day is expected to vary as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 situation across the state.

"We want everyone to know they can play their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community.

"Please follow the recommended advice from us and our federal counterparts in regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing."

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus coronavirus mackay mackay base hospital
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick teen charged for bottle shop theft

        premium_icon Warwick teen charged for bottle shop theft

        News THE 18-year-old man was allegedly caught by police trying to steal thirty cans of alcohol from the Criterion Cellars liquor store.

        SEGRA webinars offer region’s farmers hope for virus recovery

        premium_icon SEGRA webinars offer region’s farmers hope for virus...

        News SOUTHERN Downs farmers can gain information, but most importantly mental and social...

        Warwick man arrested on unconnected charges at Wallace St fire

        premium_icon Warwick man arrested on unconnected charges at Wallace St...

        News THE Warwick man allegedly swore and spat at police officers attending the scene of...

        BREAKING: SDRC election results officially declared

        premium_icon BREAKING: SDRC election results officially declared

        Politics IT’S been a long wait, but the eight Southern Downs Regional Council...