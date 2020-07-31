Menu
POP-UP TESTING CLINIC: A pop-up testing facility will open in Wallangarra on Monday.
News

New COVID testing clinic targets travellers

Emily Clooney
31st Jul 2020 1:07 PM
Subscriber only

A NEW drive-through coronavirus testing clinic will open on Monday, as the number of virus cases grows nationally.

The Wallangarra testing facility, next to the to the driver reviver rest area, is expected to target heavy vehicle operators and travellers crossing the border.

The drive-through nature of the testing site will ensure travellers will be able to remain in their vehicles when coming through the site.

Queensland recorded just one new case of the virus on Friday, with 11 cases still active. A Darling Downs Heath spokeswoman called for “patience and understanding” for those attending the new clinic, as the demand for COVID-19 testing increases throughout the state.

It is expected the pop-up testing centre will be open from 1pm on Monday.

The site will then be operational seven-days a week from 8.30am to 4pm.

