NEW CRAFT: Revitalised rodeo markets promises tourism boom

OUT AND ABOUT: Twins Dominic and Dimitri Bakon at the Warwick Rodeo Country Craft Markets. Photo: Michael Nolan

A MAINSTAY of Warwick’s market scene is back this year with a new twist, promising to bring huge flocks of tourists to the Rose City this campdraft weekend.

The new-look Warwick Potters’ Association Rodeo Country Craft Markets will return on Saturday, with at least 150 craft stallholders from Queensland and northern NSW bringing their wares to Leslie Park.

For club president and markets co-ordinator Sue Creed, the chance to revitalise the beloved annual event was a crucial lifeline for Warwick artists after a year of market cancellations.

“It’s great for the morale of Warwick, and it means people from the Brisbane are can still come for their drive up here into the country,” Mrs Creed said.

“For stallholders, it’s their first chance to get back into the swing of things and sell again, and with the border bubble opening we’ve even got some artists from NSW coming up.

“We aren’t back up to full strength just yet because there were so many markets closed, but we’ve still got quite a few coming, and there’ll be enough variety around for people to do their shopping.”

The markets will coincide with the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society’s stand-in campdraft day, with both events historically bringing hundreds of tourists from across the southeast to the region.

Mrs Creed hoped visitors would take the opportunity to enjoy the wider Southern Downs and Granite Belt regions, both this weekend and at the association’s next big project.

“The Potters will be having one more market before the end of the year, working with the Merry Muster crew from Brisbane,” she said.

“It’s for local stallholders and the promotion of the Warwick and Stanthorpe area only, and the Merry Muster will bring buses of people up just to support people from our region.

“With the drought, fires, and now Covid, these kinds of events are just what Warwick and Stanthorpe need to get back on their feet.”

The Warwick Rodeo Country Craft Markets will kick off at 8.30am.

