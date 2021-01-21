New cricket pitch to be unveiled at Australia Day carnival

Greymare Hall Committee president Matt Cleary at the new synthetic wicket which will be used for the Warwick Australia Day Cricket Carnival on Saturday. Picture: Robyn Bonner

MAYOR Vic Pennisi will officially open the new cricket pitch at Greymare on day 1 of the Warwick Australia Day Cricket Carnival.

Greymare fielded a team in Warwick Cricket Association fixtures until the end of the 1970-71 season.

Peter Cleary was captain of the Greymare team which won the Warwick A-grade premiership in 1968-69.

His son John is now an association official and plays club cricket for Colts.

The Doherty brothers Riley, Hayden and Thomas Doherty also currently play cricket in Warwick.

Greymare Hall Committee president Matt Cleary remembers filling in as a teenager when the Greymare team was short in the 1960s before becoming a club regular in the early 1970s.

“I still remember fielding at fine leg at Greymare one day when Wheatvale player Les Seibel played the ball between his legs for runs,” Matt said.

“The new cricket pitch is three metres wide and 28 metres long which is bigger than most synthetic surfaces.”

Bowlers will have 4m of synthetic on the run up before they bowl at Greymare.

All are welcome to the official opening by Mayor Vic Pennisi at 11am Saturday at the oval on the corner of Greymare and Mountain Maid Rds.

There will be a barbecue for players and spectators throughout the day in the Greymare Hall on Saturday.

Matt said the hall committee was hoping the oval would be used for Warwick club cricket on weekends when wet weather made the Warwick turf wickets unfit for play.

“It is only 20 minutes drive from Warwick to Greymare,” he said.

The oval at Greymare is the same size as at cricket headquarters Slade Park.

Thirty teams are playing in competitive and social grades this weekend in the Warwick area.

Greymare Saturday T20 Draw: 8.30am Hurricanes v Rettke XI, 11.30am Rettke’s v Baileys, 2.30pm Baileys v Hurricanes

