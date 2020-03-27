NEW DETAILS: Stanthorpe police set up camp on QLD border

NO GO: Stanthorpe Police stopping motorist crossing the border at Wallangarra following the government restrictions effective from midnight last night.

DESPITE initial confusion for motorists attempting to cross the Queensland border at Wallangarra this morning, Stanthorpe Senior Sergeant Gerard Brady says everything is now 'under control'.

"There was some confusion to begin with which is understandable. At this stage it seems to be becoming a lot more seamless.

"As information gets out there people seem to understand what they need to be doing.

"It's an evolving situation and everyone is understanding that now and accommodating to it a little better," he said.

Those not travelling for work, medical appointments or delivering freight are barred from crossing the border and will be turned away if they are not exempt or can't adequately demonstrate they can go into isolation in Queensland for 14 days.

Snr Sgt Brady said police will be monitoring border sites across Queensland 24 hours a day seven days a week until further notified.

"How long that will be, will be directed by the government," he said.

Stanthorpe police were stopping motorists along the New England Highway, who were travelling into Wallangarra from Jennings.

State Disaster Co-ordinator Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said motorists crossing the Queensland border needed to be patient as authorities worked through the logistics of who to allow, and not allow, to pass.

"We acknowledge this inconvenience may be quite challenging for some people, but we appeal to them to comply with our directions to help manage the impact of COVID-19 on our community."

He admitted there may be instances where people cross the border, but the measures had been put in place to protect the community.

"The fact that someone might sneak through somewhere in the back of beyond, on some dirt track is probably not the focus for this, " he said.

"This is really about the big numbers of people on major corridors."

The border crossing ban includes pedestrians.