New details: What monster sports hub will look like

The huge sporting precinct is on track to be a major hub for sporting events south of Brisbane.

IMAGES of a huge new sports precinct to service events south of Brisbane have revealed what is in store for the state-of-the-art complex.

The master plan for the Redlands Coast Regional Sport and Recreation Precinct at Mt Cotton was today given the green light by councillors, bringing the huge project one step closer for sporting families.

Plans for the Redlands Coast Sports Precinct have been approved by the council.

Located along Heinemann Rd at Mt Cotton, the precinct would accommodate 14 fields suitable for touch football as well as impressive cycling and BMX tacks.

Mayor Karen Williams said the project, a joint initiative between the Queensland Government and council would be rolled out in stages and would not only provide exciting new sporting facilities, but also unlock existing sporting facilities across the city.

"The master plan provides for 17 playing fields, 2.8km of cycling tracks, new BMX tracks, hundreds of car parking spaces, and new buildings with the spaces that clubs need, such as change rooms, to become the best at their game," Cr Williams said.

An artist's impression of facilities at the proposed Redlands Coast Sports Precinct, the masterplan for which was approved by the council today.

"Through a series of connecting, multi-use trails, the site's recreation and conservation spaces will also link to many of the city's most popular reserves and a growing local community.

"For the sports proposed to be accommodated at the Heinemann Road precinct, this is an opportunity to experience new facilities that will allow them to grow and host large carnivals and events.

"While for clubs remaining at their existing homes, it will be a chance to reconfigure and grow, with more space available as other clubs and sports move to the new Heinemann Road fields."

