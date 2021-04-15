NEW DEVELOPMENT: Major motel project for Southern Downs

Concept plans for the new motel bound for 2 Rich St, Stanthorpe. Picture: John Kearney/SDRC

Huge plans to turn a vacant lot into a flourishing motel on the Southern Downs have been given the green light, kickstarting one of the region's biggest accommodation developments in years.

The application from John Kearney for a 24-unit motel on a 3976 sqm block at 2 Rich St, Stanthorpe was approved by Southern Downs Regional Council at Wednesday's ordinary meeting.

Studio units designed for couples will make up the majority of the accommodation, with larger units designed for up to four guests boosting the motel's maximum capacity to 62.

The development will also include a manager's residence and administration office, with the 28-space car park only accessible from Rich St to avoid queuing along the adjoining main road, High St.

Councillors unanimously threw their support behind the new motel, despite receiving two letters of objection from Stanthorpe residents during the public notification period.

The Stanthorpe motel will feature three different styles of studio units and a larger suite designed for groups or families.

The first from neighbouring property owner John Lancuba raised concerns the accommodation spot would cause a "loss of amenity" due to increased population density, and exacerbate the area's pre-existing drainage issues.

Stanthorpe residents Darryl and Jenny Blyth also opposed the development, which they said "does not complement the existing urban character".

"The application is not conducive to the 'low density residential zone' …(and) the stormwater issue, presence of an underground spring, and slope of the property lends itself to being extremely unsuitable for this kind of development," their letter read.

"The increased traffic issue at this intersection and possibility of complaints about the noise from the garage and panel beating business across the road are further issues that make this development not suitable."

The proposal was approved subject to several conditions, including a stormwater management plan to address the concerns raised in both the community submissions and a council report.

A construction date has not yet been confirmed.