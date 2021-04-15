Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Concept plans for the new motel bound for 2 Rich St, Stanthorpe. Picture: John Kearney/SDRC
Concept plans for the new motel bound for 2 Rich St, Stanthorpe. Picture: John Kearney/SDRC
News

NEW DEVELOPMENT: Major motel project for Southern Downs

Jessica Paul
15th Apr 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Huge plans to turn a vacant lot into a flourishing motel on the Southern Downs have been given the green light, kickstarting one of the region's biggest accommodation developments in years.

The application from John Kearney for a 24-unit motel on a 3976 sqm block at 2 Rich St, Stanthorpe was approved by Southern Downs Regional Council at Wednesday's ordinary meeting.

Studio units designed for couples will make up the majority of the accommodation, with larger units designed for up to four guests boosting the motel's maximum capacity to 62.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how

The development will also include a manager's residence and administration office, with the 28-space car park only accessible from Rich St to avoid queuing along the adjoining main road, High St.

Councillors unanimously threw their support behind the new motel, despite receiving two letters of objection from Stanthorpe residents during the public notification period.

 

The Stanthorpe motel will feature three different styles of studio units and a larger suite designed for groups or families.
The Stanthorpe motel will feature three different styles of studio units and a larger suite designed for groups or families.

 

RELEVANT NEWS:

FIRST FROST: Cold snap sweeps across Southern Downs

Man punches wife, calls her N-word in front of children

BREAKING TABOO: Warwick drinks to important cause at new gin night

 

The first from neighbouring property owner John Lancuba raised concerns the accommodation spot would cause a "loss of amenity" due to increased population density, and exacerbate the area's pre-existing drainage issues.

Stanthorpe residents Darryl and Jenny Blyth also opposed the development, which they said "does not complement the existing urban character".

"The application is not conducive to the 'low density residential zone' …(and) the stormwater issue, presence of an underground spring, and slope of the property lends itself to being extremely unsuitable for this kind of development," their letter read.

"The increased traffic issue at this intersection and possibility of complaints about the noise from the garage and panel beating business across the road are further issues that make this development not suitable."

The proposal was approved subject to several conditions, including a stormwater management plan to address the concerns raised in both the community submissions and a council report.

A construction date has not yet been confirmed.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Statewide audit after fears nurses let down by masks

        Premium Content Statewide audit after fears nurses let down by masks

        Health Queensland public hospitals have until next week to carry out an audit into whether nurses on the frontline of the COVID-19 crisis have adequately fitted masks.

        • 15th Apr 2021 5:02 AM
        New controversy over $4M Maryvale railway reserve

        Premium Content New controversy over $4M Maryvale railway reserve

        Council News 100+ signature petition throws support behind council-funded dump point at divisive...

        Replay: Final day of U16 cricket champs - Flares vs Embers

        Premium Content Replay: Final day of U16 cricket champs - Flares vs Embers

        Cricket Queensland’s best under 16 cricketers finish with a thriller

        Confirmed: When COVID restrictions will ease

        Premium Content Confirmed: When COVID restrictions will ease

        Health Coronavirus Qld: COVID restrictions will ease at 6am on Thursday