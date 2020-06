Four people were injured in a traffic crash at Dalveen.

Four people were injured in a traffic crash at Dalveen. Contributed

THE south-bound lane of the New England Highway is blocked to traffic as emergency services work to clear the wreckage of three-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred about 3.20pm, near Dalveen.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the initial report indicated four people were injured, however, paramedics were yet to arrive at the scene.

All are out of their vehicles.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

More to some