EMERGENCY service crews were rushed to the scene of a single vehicle rollover on the New England Hwy this morning.

The call came through at 6.51am and along with fire and police there are two Queensland Ambulance Service crews at the scene at Glen Aplin, south of Stanthorpe.

One patient is in the hands of QAS with only minor injuries reported at this stage.

A man in his 30s is being transported to Stanthorpe Hospital in a stable condition.