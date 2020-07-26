New era for Maryvale as progress prompts population growth

IT MUST BE LOVE: Zelda and Jeff Marsh married in Maryvale, and now will return for a fresh start.

IT MUST BE LOVE: Zelda and Jeff Marsh married in Maryvale, and now will return for a fresh start.

PEOPLE are moving into Maryvale in greater numbers than ever before, marking what could be a new era for the small Southern Downs village.

The historic railway reserve was recently removed from the Environmental Management Register, allowing for residents and council to begin developing the land.

They’re hoping to turn it into something special, with talks of a nature walkway and an outdoor stage for live entertainment, making the area even more enticing to new residents.

There has been a recent influx of inquiries and new members to the Maryvale Community Group on Facebook and Maryvale Progress Association acting president Dennis Wood told the Daily News a number of new families had moved into the area over the last few years.

Six properties have sold in town over the last six months, close to triple the number sold the previous six months, according to realestate.com.au.

Recently people from Ireland, England and Brisbane took to the Facebook page to learn more about living in the gateway to the Southern Downs.

One such inquiry came from holistic healer and new landholder Zelda Marsh, who moved over from England for a fresh start, and to be closer to family.

To Mrs Marsh, Maryvale seemed like a “different planet”, but there was something about the town that inspired romance.

“(Jeff and I) were visiting my daughter and son-in-law in Maryvale about three and a half years ago and we just decided, right, we’ll get married, I’ll stay here, and we’ll make a life together,” Mrs Marsh said.

“So we got married in the park and then had a few drinks at the pub, it was just a small affair.”

Life had other plans for the couple, who lived for a time in Redcliffe, but the “beauty and spirituality” of the land eventually drew them back.

“This place opens my heart, I love the mountains and the trees,” Mrs Marsh said.

“And now I’ve become used to that country life, to being relaxed, and our lives have changed completely.”

The plans for progress excited the couple, who enjoy a lively social life and the great outdoors.

“(Those changes) will be so lovely,” Mrs Marsh said.

“I’m just so excited.”