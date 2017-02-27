New exhibit is breaking the boundaries

NAKED TRUTH: Athol Herrick Kelly - just one of the subjects to feature the No Human Being Is Illegal (in all our glory) exhibit by Deborah Kelly and collaborators, coming to Warwick Art Gallery on March 3.

DEBORAH Kelly's acclaimed exhibition No Human Being Is Illegal (in all our glory) is set to shock and delight visitors when it opens at Warwick Art Gallery on March 3.

The exhibit is part of a regional tour to galleries and cultural centres across Australia.

Works in the collection were originally created by teams of public participants over the course of many months for the for the 19th Biennale of Sydney in 2014.

Warwick now has the opportunity to see this incredible community project following a successful first outing at the Murray Art Museum in Albury.

The Rose City is only one of two Queensland venues for this remarkable exhibition, comprising 20 life-sized photographic portraits realised through ongoing discussion, exchange and art making between the artist, the subjects and the contributors.

The collaboration centres upon nude photographic portraits that were collaged over time as workshop participants added layers of archival and contemporary imagery specific to the subjects' interests, attributes and vision.

The subjects represent a fascinating cross-section of contemporary Australia with each portrait telling an intimate story of the subject's life.

Director of the Murray Art Museum Albury Jacqui Hemsley summarised the diversity depicted in the exhibition.

"Without the barriers of language, culture, religion, sexuality, gender or race, this collaged imagery bombards the viewer with the human narrative, 'in all its glory'," she said.

Warwick Art Gallery director Karina Devine said she was looking forward to the exhibition after waiting two years for it to make its way to Warwick.

"This is such a coup for Warwick and we hope that our visitors appreciate the profound symbolism in these extraordinary photographs," Ms Devine said.

"We are thrilled that Deborah Kelly has agreed to attend the opening of this event on Friday, March 3.

"To celebrate this outstanding exhibition the gallery will hold its first members-only opening event.

"Ms Kelly will be our guest and will speak about the intent of her collages and her passion for including regional venues on the exhibition tour.

"We will also have live music at the event by Phil Vellacott.

"This is the perfect time to become a member of Warwick Art Gallery Incorporated for an annual fee of just $35."

For the better part of three decades, Kelly has created a prolific body of mixed-media artworks that are at once unexpected, humorous, provocative, and profound.

Often politically motivated, Kelly's artworks explore ideas of power in all its manifestations, negotiating racial, sexual and religious prejudices and histories.

While in Warwick Ms Kelly will also conduct a tour of the exhibition at 10am on Saturday, March 4 before she flies home to Sydney.

Each of the 20 large-scale portrait works, measuring 2.1m x 1.12m, is made from a pigment ink print on Hahnemuhle papers bonded to aluminium, with collage from books, found materials, glue and UV protective varnishes.

Warwick Art Gallery is open Tuesday to Friday 10am to 4pm and on weekends from 10am to 1pm. Also open at other times by prior arrangement.

To make an inquiry, phone 46610434 or for more information, go to warwickartgallery.com.au

No Human Being Is Illegal is a MAMA exhibition toured by Museums & Galleries of NSW.

This project was created for the 19th Biennale of Sydney with the assistance of the Australian Government through the Australia Council, its arts funding and advisory body.

The Artist or Curator Residency program is supported by the Copyright Agency Limited's Cultural Fund.