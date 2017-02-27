28°
News

New exhibit is breaking the boundaries

Karina Devine | 27th Feb 2017 10:25 AM
NAKED TRUTH: Athol Herrick Kelly - just one of the subjects to feature the No Human Being Is Illegal (in all our glory) exhibit by Deborah Kelly and collaborators, coming to Warwick Art Gallery on March 3.
NAKED TRUTH: Athol Herrick Kelly - just one of the subjects to feature the No Human Being Is Illegal (in all our glory) exhibit by Deborah Kelly and collaborators, coming to Warwick Art Gallery on March 3. Photographer: Sebastian Kriete.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DEBORAH Kelly's acclaimed exhibition No Human Being Is Illegal (in all our glory) is set to shock and delight visitors when it opens at Warwick Art Gallery on March 3.

The exhibit is part of a regional tour to galleries and cultural centres across Australia.

Works in the collection were originally created by teams of public participants over the course of many months for the for the 19th Biennale of Sydney in 2014.

Warwick now has the opportunity to see this incredible community project following a successful first outing at the Murray Art Museum in Albury.

The Rose City is only one of two Queensland venues for this remarkable exhibition, comprising 20 life-sized photographic portraits realised through ongoing discussion, exchange and art making between the artist, the subjects and the contributors.

The collaboration centres upon nude photographic portraits that were collaged over time as workshop participants added layers of archival and contemporary imagery specific to the subjects' interests, attributes and vision.

The subjects represent a fascinating cross-section of contemporary Australia with each portrait telling an intimate story of the subject's life.

Director of the Murray Art Museum Albury Jacqui Hemsley summarised the diversity depicted in the exhibition.

"Without the barriers of language, culture, religion, sexuality, gender or race, this collaged imagery bombards the viewer with the human narrative, 'in all its glory'," she said.

Warwick Art Gallery director Karina Devine said she was looking forward to the exhibition after waiting two years for it to make its way to Warwick.

"This is such a coup for Warwick and we hope that our visitors appreciate the profound symbolism in these extraordinary photographs," Ms Devine said.

"We are thrilled that Deborah Kelly has agreed to attend the opening of this event on Friday, March 3.

"To celebrate this outstanding exhibition the gallery will hold its first members-only opening event.

"Ms Kelly will be our guest and will speak about the intent of her collages and her passion for including regional venues on the exhibition tour.

"We will also have live music at the event by Phil Vellacott.

"This is the perfect time to become a member of Warwick Art Gallery Incorporated for an annual fee of just $35."

For the better part of three decades, Kelly has created a prolific body of mixed-media artworks that are at once unexpected, humorous, provocative, and profound.

Often politically motivated, Kelly's artworks explore ideas of power in all its manifestations, negotiating racial, sexual and religious prejudices and histories.

While in Warwick Ms Kelly will also conduct a tour of the exhibition at 10am on Saturday, March 4 before she flies home to Sydney.

Each of the 20 large-scale portrait works, measuring 2.1m x 1.12m, is made from a pigment ink print on Hahnemuhle papers bonded to aluminium, with collage from books, found materials, glue and UV protective varnishes.

Warwick Art Gallery is open Tuesday to Friday 10am to 4pm and on weekends from 10am to 1pm. Also open at other times by prior arrangement.

To make an inquiry, phone 46610434 or for more information, go to warwickartgallery.com.au

No Human Being Is Illegal is a MAMA exhibition toured by Museums & Galleries of NSW.

This project was created for the 19th Biennale of Sydney with the assistance of the Australian Government through the Australia Council, its arts funding and advisory body.

The Artist or Curator Residency program is supported by the Copyright Agency Limited's Cultural Fund.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  deborah kelly events general-seniors-news noticeboard nudes sydney biennale warwick art gallery whats on

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

IF YOU are in need of a few trendy new Instagram snaps, then get your phone and selfie-stick ready and head to Brisbane.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Help celebrate Aboriginal heritage

Help celebrate Aboriginal heritage

Head along to Maryvale for the Bunya Festival on March 18

Doing business in style

STYLE IN STORE: Louise Tait can't wait to unveil the stylish goodies and gifts from Australian makers inside her new shop, Studio Style Inside Out.

Stylish new store set to open in Warwick

New exhibit is breaking the boundaries

NAKED TRUTH: Athol Herrick Kelly - just one of the subjects to feature the No Human Being Is Illegal (in all our glory) exhibit by Deborah Kelly and collaborators, coming to Warwick Art Gallery on March 3.

Life-sized nudes at debut Warwick exhibition

Two men hospitalised after Cunningham Hwy crash

Ambulance

TWO men have been rushed to hospital after a single vehicle rollover

Local Partners

Fancy dress tea party stirs up the past

EVER wanted to dress up in 19th century attire and don tails and a top hat or an ankle-sweeping dress with a petticoat and corset?

Nothing stops one-armed woodchopper

CHAMPION AXEMAN: Nick Fredriksen competed at Killarney Show in five woodchop categories.

Woodchopper cuts through the competition at Killarney Show

Redundancies announced at JLP general freight division

CHANGE AHEAD: Redundancies announced at three separate JLP depots.

JLP redundancies confirmed

Help celebrate Aboriginal heritage

PROUD IDENTITY: Sharman Parsons with father David Parsons at the Bunya Festival stall during Jumpers and Jazz.

Head along to Maryvale for the Bunya Festival

T20 finals set to test teams in Warwick cricket

CAPTAIN'S KNOCK: Colts captain Shaun O'Leary, on the way to scoring 42, will be a key bowler with his spinners today.

Today is finals day in T20

Oscars winners 2017: Full list of Academy Award winners

WHO won Oscars this year? Here’s a full list of every winner in each category, from best film to best actress and actor.

HUGE OSCARS FAIL: Wrong film handed Best Picture award

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture as host Jimmy Kimmel, left, looks on at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The winner was originally announced as La La Land, but was later corrected to Moonlight.

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land incorrectly named Best Picture.

Why can’t Nicole Kidman clap properly?

Nicole Kidman's style of clapping has puzzled Oscars viewers.

FOR some reason, it seems Nicole doesn’t really know how to clap.

Muslim actor makes Oscars history

Mahershala Ali accepts the award for best actor in a supporting role for Moonlight at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

MOONLIGHT star Mahershala Ali makes Academy Award history.

NO ONE OFF LIMITS: Kimmel burns down the house at Oscars

Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

HOST delivers a torrent of abuse on Hollywood’s night of nights.

Oscars guest’s shocking wardrobe malfunction

Blanca Blanco arrives for the 89th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 26 February 2017.

ACTRESS suffers X-rated wardrobe malfunction.

Star style at the Oscars 2017 red carpet

Nicole Kidman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Oscars 2017: Red Carpet Dresses and Outfits — Best Dressed Celebs.

No Thru Street

5 Tahliah Place, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Residential Land Situated in West Warwick, in the Chase Estate, is a large 1161 ... $75,000

Situated in West Warwick, in the Chase Estate, is a large 1161 m fully serviced block in a quiet street. This block will suit an enthusiast with hobbies that need...

Great Value 1161m2 Building Block $75,000!!!

5 Taliah Place, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $75,000

This quality 1161sqm building block is situated in quiet area at the end of a cul de sac. All services available kerbing, town water and underground power. No...

A Must See To Believe

5 Martin Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $319,900

This immaculately presented 3 bedroom brick residence has been fully renovated inside and outside. Featuring a fully enclosed indoor outdoor entertainment area...

Investment Opportunity Duplex

10 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 6 4 2 $429,000

Your opportunity to purchase a brick and tile duplex at 10 Baguley Street Warwick comprising of 2x3 bedroom plus ensuite units all with built-ins. Spacious open...

Getaway Or Build &amp; Settle In

L102 Big Hill Road, Pratten 4370

Rural 0 0 $190,000

Approximately 75 acres of gently undulating mostly cleared grass land with shade trees. Bore plus 2 dams, fenced boundary. Old 2 room shack and remnants of cooks...

Timber Home with Great Shed

1 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 3 $199,000

Perfect for first home owner in great neighbourhood this 2 bedroom highset timber home, kitchen, dining lounge comb and bathroom with shower over bath. Situated...

Opportunity for Investment

2 - 208 Wood Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 1 $246,500

Three bedrooms, all have built in cupboards * ensuite off main bedroom * open plan living with kitchen, meals and family, reverse cycle air conditioner * outdoor...

Investment Opportunity

5 - 208 Wood Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 1 $246,500

Three bedroom unit with built in cupboards * ensuite off main * open plan living with kitchen, meals and family * sliding glass doors to outdoor area, fully fenced...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $329,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Suit Retiree or Traveller

Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 2 1 1 $270,000

NEW kitchen and NEW bathroom in 2 built-in bedroom brick with option of a third bedroom off the rumpus with wood fire. Open plan living has dining adjacent to the...

Mining homes dive: $600k homes sell for $120k-$300k

18 Yeates Street, Moranbah sold for $135,000 in December, after being repossessed by a bank. The owners bought for $545,000 in August, 2011.

The economy still has two speeds, but with a painful twist

Mackay's property market climbing like a Rocket Man

Renewed confidence in Mackay means more homes are being snapped up by those eager to plant their roots in the region.

There's movement in the real estate sector and it's all positive.

'Why we drove 800km to buy a treehouse with a disco ball'

The new owners have planned a few updates, but will stick with much of the original design.

A couple travelled almost 800km for the home of their dreams.

The trick homeowners are using to buy more properties

Chantelle Subritzky leaves her home each week for Airbnb guests.

Queenslanders are going down this path to help pay their mortgages

Stunning home blends South Pacific beauty with Orient style

Immaculate residence with two outdoor living areas

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!