New face at legal practice

THE LAW: Rebecca Lancaster and Neil Maxwell welcome Madeline Fouhy (right) to complete the team at Maxwell Lancaster.

MADELINE Fouhy is the latest face to join Warwick's legal professionals.

The young and experienced lawyer was officially welcomed to the Maxwell Lancaster Solicitors team at a small reception on Friday night.

Miss Fouhy said she grew up in Mt Isa before moving to Brisbane for high school.

"I always thought I'd head back to the country at some point,” she said.

"I didn't expect it to be Warwick or quite this soon.

"But this opportunity came and I jumped at it.”

The idea of working in a general practice was the clincher for Miss Fouhy.

"It will be so good for me and for my career,” she said.

"Rather than the very focused skill-set of commercial litigation that I was doing, I'll have to chance to try my hand at everything here like wills and estates, succession planning, property law, leasing, conveyancing and family law.

"Litigation is perceived as a very glamorous job, suits, courtrooms, judges - but in reality it's very long days, not eating or sleeping properly.

"After a year of it, I was worn out.”

After completing high school Miss Fouhy was admitted to a Bachelor of Laws degree at QUT.

"My sister did law, so I thought, 'if Sarah did it, it can't be that hard',” she said.

"After a few years of study, I knew I'd done the right thing. I loved it.”

Miss Fouhy said she worked full time as a legal practice assistant while she studied.

"I went to night classes and took three subjects a semester as well as summer school,” she said.

"So I ended up completing the four-year degree in the same time as full time students.

"I didn't think anything of it. I was young with nothing to stop me and I knew I was working towards a career.”

With her country background and a thirst for a different challenge Miss Fouhy took a Warwick job offer from Maxwell Lancaster principal Rebecca Lancaster.

"It's a beautiful town and I'm looking forward to settling in,” she said. "I love the pace of life here and Rebecca and the staff have been so welcoming.

"It's been a wonderfully smooth beginning to my Warwick career. If you see me out and about on the street, please be sure to say hello.”