New face in Warwick's drug fight

FRONT LINE: Richard McCarthy has joined Drug Arm and is ready to help make a difference.

WARWICK has a new weapon on the front line tackling drug and alcohol misuse in the community.

The Southern Downs Drug Arm offices recently welcomed experienced and dedicated social worker Richard McCarthy to the team, and he said he wanted to help anyone in the region who is looking to get their life back on track.

"If you think your drug or alcohol use is getting in the way of you enjoying your life and you'd like to do something about it, come and see the Drug Arm team at 24 Wood St,” he said.

"My goal is to be here and ready for whenever anyone knocks on the door and says they need some help.”

Mr McCarthy began his Warwick career on June 13 after a stint in Rockhampton.

"My role focussed around domestic and family violence, mainly dealing with men who use violence in relationships,” he said.

Prior to that role Mr McCarthy was stationed in the Aboriginal shire of Pormpuraaw in Cape York, working as a men's support worker.

"I grew up in Dalby and worked as a labourer as a young man,” he said.

"Mainly in sawmills, but as I got a bit older I figured I couldn't do that forever.

"Only politicians believe you can work as a labourer until you're 70.”

Mr McCarthy said a changing workforce prompted his to consider his options.

"It got so you needed a bit of paper to be able to do anything,” he said.

"I decided to study and completed a Certificate IV in Alcohol and Other Drugs, learning how to work with people who have drug and alcohol misuse issues.

"That landed me a job with the Goondir Health Service in Dalby as a substance misuse worker.”

Mr McCarthy said it was a supervisor who encouraged him to take on further studies.

"I completed a Diploma in Counselling and a Certificate IV in Training and Assessment,” he said.

"My father was an alcoholic and I had a lot of first-hand experience with substance misuse, so I always had an interest in helping people affected by drug and alcohol issues.

"Recently I've watched as ice has become a major issue within Queensland communities and saw it was pointing to a lot more incidents of domestic violence, specifically among younger people.

"So I saw a huge need for more drug support and more education within the community, which I'm here to assist with.”

If you need support for drug or alcohol misuse phone Richard on 0415295573 or drop into the Wood St offices.