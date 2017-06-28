New fee for fridge disposals

RUBBISH DUMP: Southern Downs Regional Council announced $8-an-item fee for disposal of fridges, freezers and airconditioning units at council-owned waste facilities.

FROM Saturday, Southern Downs residents will need to pay a new charge at council-owned waste facilities to dispose of fridges, freezers and air-conditioning units.

Under Federal legislation, refrigerant gases from fridges, freezers and air-conditioning units are required to be recovered by a licensed contractor and cannot be released to the atmosphere.

To achieve compliance with the legislation, Southern Downs Regional Council said it would be engaging a professional to degas any equipment of this nature disposed of at council waste facilities.

This will be a new cost which will be passed on to the resident who wishes to dispose of the equipment. The fee will be $8 for each piece of equipment.

After the equipment has been appropriately degassed, the remaining scrap metal will be recycled.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said complying with the legislation would result in better environmental outcomes.

"Disposing of equipment with refrigerant gases correctly leads to better air quality for everyone,” Cr Dobie said.

"Council is looking forward to working with residents to manage the disposal of items with refrigerant gases and asks all residents to ensure that equipment is disposed at the waste facility in such a way that they can be degassed.”

In its meeting yesterday, the council has also flagged it would consult with the community about amendments to the overall Waste Reduction and Recycling Plan.

The council intends to close waste facilities at Forest Springs, Pozieres, Greymare and Glen Aplin in 2018-19, while Amiens, Karara and Ballandean facilities will be upgraded.