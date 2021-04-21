New first-class cabin stay proposed for Southern Downs

Designs/plans for the proposed new cabin site at Elbow Valley outside Warwick.

Tourists and residents alike could soon be booking a stay at a proposed new accommodation site in a secluded spot on the Southern Downs.

The development application for a three-cabin site at 1 Bellingham Rd, Elbow Valley was lodged with by Zone Planning Group on behalf of landowners Tahnee Gul and Charles Longey on Tuesday.

The 0.825 ha property is located about halfway between larger towns such as Warwick and Killarney and bordered by other rural allotments.

The application stated the three single-storey cabins would be equipped with a rainwater tank for potable water and an onsite waste management system, with each building to be completed in individual stages.

“Each cabin includes a single bedroom with ensuite, kitchenette, decking, and outdoor bath to take advantage of the views and outlooks from the cabins,” the report read.

“Being within a rural landscape setting, the cabins are well separated from the nearest dwelling house and are not visible from the road network.



“Overall, the proposed development provides a high quality architectural and urban design outcome that incorporates elements of the rural neighbourhood and is not considered to unduly affect the amenity, built form, land use character, and environmental qualities of the locality.”

A new gravel driveway and three parking spaces would also be included in the development, with all existing landscaping and vegetation to be protected during construction.

The proposal will be opened to public consultation for 15 business days before Southern Downs Regional Council makes a final decision.

Elbow Valley is also home to accommodation sites such as Cherrabah Resort, at which a controversial groundwater extraction project will soon begin.

