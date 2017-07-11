18°
New flashing school signs to increase safety

11th Jul 2017 5:23 PM
FRESH LOOK: New flashing signs are set to be installed outside schools around the Southern Downs.
FRESH LOOK: New flashing signs are set to be installed outside schools around the Southern Downs. Will Hunter

FLASHING signs are set to be installed in school zones throughout the Southern Downs through a $12million program being rolled out by the Palaszczuk government.

Main Roads and Road Safety minister Mark Bailey said the signs would be installed on Connor St at Stanthorpe State School, High St at St Joseph's School, Warwick St at Allora State School and Willow St at Killarney State School in the next 12months.

Mr Bailey said 740 signs had already been installed throughout Queensland.

"Our flashing signs have made school zones much safer ever since they started lighting-up our roads in 2011.

"This is because significant planning goes into ensuring the signs are delivered to where they'll be most effective, benefiting the schools and communities that need them most.

"We work closely with local councils and schools leading up to the installation phase, to ensure these important safety signs are placed in highly visible places.”

Mr Bailey said the signs would flash on school days and during school zone times to notify motorists when children were likely to in the area.

"Flashing signs play an important role in alerting motorists that they are entering a school zone, reminding drivers to slow down and keep an eye out for children,” he said.

"We want to create a safe environment for our students to allow them to focus on their studies, rather than having to worry about careless drivers.

Mr Bailey also urged motorists to obey the speed limit and road rules to ensure the roads are as safe as possible.

Schools are selected for flashing school zone signs following detailed analyses, which considers crash history, vehicle and pedestrian traffic, speed limits and visibility problems.

For more information on flashing school zone signs visit www.tmr.qld.gov.au/Safety/School-road-safety.

Topics:  child safety road safety school zone safety southern downs community

