SCRUMPTIOUS: Melissa MacPherson and Kate Farrell prepare for new food van Jaffle Mafia to launch tomorrow.
New foodie venture to hone in on standing out

Tessa Flemming
23rd Aug 2020 4:00 PM
THE creators of Warwick's latest food adventure aren't about blending into the crowd.

New food van on the streets, Jaffle Mafia, with 18 different flavours of sweet and savoury jaffles, was launched today by Melissa MacPherson at the Warwick Country Harvest Market.

Ms McPherson said the food truck was the brain child of Bubble Cartel owner Jason Ryan.

"Jason said this is what we're doing and that's it," she said.

"But they're a bit of fun, something different, and there's not a lot of trucks like ours out there."

Ms MacPherson's previous experience as Horse and Jockey chef meant she had the know-how to turn Mr Ryan's idea into a scrumptious reality.

With flavours such as curried mince, smores and American cheeseburger, the chef hoped the business would hit a happy medium between foodies wanting an easy bite and those looking for something unique.

"There's a (nostalgia) definitely and then you call it 'mafia' and you're really out there," Ms Macpherson said.

Gluten free options would also be available.

The van will officially launch tomorrow at Bubble Cartel on 12 Project St.

Jaffle Mafia is open from 6.45am - 2.30pm on weekdays.

 

