Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
COMMUNITY DIVIDED: New funding could reignite controversy over SDRC’s development along Condamine River Rd. Picture: file
COMMUNITY DIVIDED: New funding could reignite controversy over SDRC’s development along Condamine River Rd. Picture: file
Council News

New funding in works for Cambanoora Gorge ‘management’

Jessica Paul
29th Aug 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POTENTIAL new funding for the Cambanoora Gorge area is set to reignite the debate on the Southern Downs Regional Council’s controversial river crossings.

At the ordinary meeting this week, the SDRC discussed their application for $4.4 million under the Local Economic Development Program, $150,000 of which could be allocated to the Condamine River Rd if successful.

Close to 2,000 residents signed a petition last year against 13 new concrete culverts spanning 12kms of the Gorge, citing tourism and environmental concerns, and were “outraged” when development began regardless.

With many locals remaining staunchly against further upgrades, Mayor Vic Pennisi said any future decision must be well-considered, rational, and in the community’s best interests.

“The community is split in relation to how (Cambanoora Gorge) should be treated, and it will be a controversial decision to be made going forward,” Cr Pennisi said.

“It’s a very emotive issue, not everybody agrees, and we will need to make a decision going forward on how we should best deal with that part of the world.

“However, claims the SDRC is advertising that part of the area as a 4WD track is incorrect, we do not advertise that anywhere.”

Acting director for sustainable development Craig Magnussen confirmed council officers would continue consulting one-on-one with residents before any other development.

“Someone will be before council next month with some recommendations on some management actions to resolve some issues going on there for quite a period of time,” Mr Magnussen said.

“It’s a holistic view – we don’t want to look at what we do with the road and the crossings themselves, we want to look at how to best protect the environmental assets there, how we can promote eco-tourism, and improve the economy with some improved management actions.”

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Black Panther actor dies

    Black Panther actor dies
    • 29th Aug 2020 12:38 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WHAT’S ON: Unmissable events this weekend

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Unmissable events this weekend

        Whats On Sporting blockbusters, art exhibits, and more – Warwick has it all this weekend.

        ‘Cowardly’ father punches partner until she falls into a fit

        Premium Content ‘Cowardly’ father punches partner until she falls into a fit

        Community It’s difficult to comprehend how you could treat another human being as you have...

        Steam railway’s plea for help to survive COVID-19's wrath

        Premium Content Steam railway’s plea for help to survive COVID-19's wrath

        Community Volunteers fear the popular tourism operator is nearing the end of the line, after...

        BREAKING: China to suspend John Dee exports

        Premium Content BREAKING: China to suspend John Dee exports

        News One of the Rose City’s biggest employers has been hit by recent beef bans amid...