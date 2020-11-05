Menu
NEW IN TOWN: New gallery owner Marty Reynolds and wife Xiaomin Li want visitors to stop in at Killarney
Art & Theatre

New gallery owners to shake up Killarney art scene

Tessa Flemming
5th Nov 2020 9:57 AM
THE owners of new Killarney Art Gallery Artontour.shop Marty Reynolds and Xiaomin Li want to leave their mark on the small Southern Downs town in more ways than one.

After taking over the Willow St site two months ago, the pair have already embarked on a mission to beautify the townscape with a new mural collection.

The first mural was painted three weeks ago on the side of the gallery, in ode to the beloved Queen Mary Falls.

An oil and acrylic painter, Mr Reynolds said the mural was the perfect complement to historic murals around town.

“We thought we’d do something different and the waterfalls — that’s what Killarney is all about,” he said.

“With all the other murals in the township, hopefully it will put Killarney on the map as an arty place and brighten the town up.”

Artontour.shop's new tribute to Queen Mary Falls, the first of four planned murals.
Mr Reynolds also hoped to set up the gallery with a teahouse and get an art trail eventually running throughout the region, all in a mission to entice more visitors to the small town.

“The borders are all open now and we want people to come to Killarney,” he said.

Inside the newly decked out Killarney art gallery, Artontour.shop
Moving to Killarney last school term as a manual arts teacher at Killarney P-10 State School, Mr Reynolds has already fallen for scenery of the region.

“You don’t have to be an artist to see how beautiful it is. The falls, the mountain ranges, the sunsets, the broken down windmills,” he said.

“We don’t even need to go out of town to paint anymore. It is an artist’s haven really.”

