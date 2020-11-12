New grooming business set to get tails wagging

OPENING UP: Owners Ian Lewis and Michelle Burnham and overjoyed to join Warwick and start their new business Pawz R Us.

OPENING UP: Owners Ian Lewis and Michelle Burnham and overjoyed to join Warwick and start their new business Pawz R Us.

FOR new business owners Ian Lewis and Michelle Burnham, relocating to Warwick wasn’t only a long-awaited tree change but also a chance to hone in on growing doggie demand.

Pawz R US opened last month and already word-of-mouth has the pair off to a racing start.

“We saw a lot of the other dog groomers were fully booked so obviously there was still work to be done, which cemented the move,” Mrs Burnham said.

“We also ended up getting recommendations from the local groomers, passing us a lot of work, since most are booked until January.”

Both Ian and Michelle came from families who owned Brisbane and Coopers Plains grooming stores and with a lifetime of experience, it was easy to see why the pair got the seal of approval.

“You learn quite a lot over the years,” Mr Lewis said.

“How to deal with different dogs and personalities and temperaments as well as adapting to different trends and styles.

“It’s always good to see one that hasn’t been groomed in a while come away fresh or doggies who are shy or difficult with other groomers get to the stage of quite enjoying being groomed.”

Michelle Burnham and her pup take a bath at new Warwick groomers Pawz R Us.

Starting off slow, the pair also hoped to eventually help out adoption charities like they had in Brisbane.

But in the meantime, they were already rapt with the Rose City response.

“We’ve always wanted to move here,’ Mrs Burnham said.

“It’s a small country town with a lot of things in common for us, farming, motorbikes and the fact everyone is really friendly.”

Pawz R Us are located at 3/38 Palmerin St and can be contacted on 0403 134 121.

It is open from 7am—5pm weekdays and 7am—noon Saturdays.





MORE IN WARWICK BUSINESS NEWS:

GOLD RUSH: Hobby booms on the Southern Downs

VOTE NOW: Warwick’s best real estate agent

Shock servo closure a ‘blow’ to motorists