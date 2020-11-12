Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
OPENING UP: Owners Ian Lewis and Michelle Burnham and overjoyed to join Warwick and start their new business Pawz R Us.
OPENING UP: Owners Ian Lewis and Michelle Burnham and overjoyed to join Warwick and start their new business Pawz R Us.
Business

New grooming business set to get tails wagging

Tessa Flemming
12th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FOR new business owners Ian Lewis and Michelle Burnham, relocating to Warwick wasn’t only a long-awaited tree change but also a chance to hone in on growing doggie demand.

Pawz R US opened last month and already word-of-mouth has the pair off to a racing start.

“We saw a lot of the other dog groomers were fully booked so obviously there was still work to be done, which cemented the move,” Mrs Burnham said.

“We also ended up getting recommendations from the local groomers, passing us a lot of work, since most are booked until January.”

Both Ian and Michelle came from families who owned Brisbane and Coopers Plains grooming stores and with a lifetime of experience, it was easy to see why the pair got the seal of approval.

“You learn quite a lot over the years,” Mr Lewis said.

“How to deal with different dogs and personalities and temperaments as well as adapting to different trends and styles.

“It’s always good to see one that hasn’t been groomed in a while come away fresh or doggies who are shy or difficult with other groomers get to the stage of quite enjoying being groomed.”

Michelle Burnham and her pup take a bath at new Warwick groomers Pawz R Us.
Michelle Burnham and her pup take a bath at new Warwick groomers Pawz R Us.

Starting off slow, the pair also hoped to eventually help out adoption charities like they had in Brisbane.

But in the meantime, they were already rapt with the Rose City response.

“We’ve always wanted to move here,’ Mrs Burnham said.

“It’s a small country town with a lot of things in common for us, farming, motorbikes and the fact everyone is really friendly.”

Pawz R Us are located at 3/38 Palmerin St and can be contacted on 0403 134 121.

It is open from 7am—5pm weekdays and 7am—noon Saturdays.


MORE IN WARWICK BUSINESS NEWS:

GOLD RUSH: Hobby booms on the Southern Downs

VOTE NOW: Warwick’s best real estate agent

Shock servo closure a ‘blow’ to motorists

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hail, storms before ‘unusual’ 40C+ heatwave blasts state

        Premium Content Hail, storms before ‘unusual’ 40C+ heatwave blasts state

        Weather While two heatwaves in just over a week is not unusual for November, the second blast of heat to hit Queensland this weekend could hit 43C.

        • 12th Nov 2020 5:29 AM
        FRESH START: Warwick’s Australia Day plans overhauled

        Premium Content FRESH START: Warwick’s Australia Day plans overhauled

        Council News Double the awards, a street party fiesta and more are set to feature in the...

        • 12th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
        How one lucky subscriber could win a $10k Kogan eVoucher

        How one lucky subscriber could win a $10k Kogan eVoucher

        Community There's a stack of rewards on offer with your digital subscription

        Queensland's new-look cabinet revealed

        Premium Content Queensland's new-look cabinet revealed

        Politics Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk reveals full cabinet