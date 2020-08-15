New hands, same heart: Retailer to keep place in community

NOT GOING ANYWHERE: Workin' Wear Warwick owner Allison Webster said even though she’s selling the business, the retailer will continue operating from its store on Palmerin St. Picture: Jessica Paul

DESPITE maintaining a roaring trade through drought, fires, and now the coronavirus pandemic, this Warwick retailer still says it’s time for her to move on.

For Workin’ Wear owner Allison Webster, the decision to sell the business she spent 12 years building from the ground up wasn’t an easy one, but ongoing health concerns have made it necessary.

Mrs Webster stressed even though she was looking to pass the store into new hands, Workin’ Wear would continue to service the Warwick community from its spot on Palmerin St.

“I do not want to sell my business. This is my baby, and I planned on staying here until retirement, but unfortunately my health issues mean I have to (sell),” Mrs Webster said.

“I get customers from Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast, the Gold Coast, and from down across the NSW border, and I’ve been asked a huge amount of times to open another shop.

“I’ve got all these great things in my mind I would like to do with this store, but it’s physically too much, so now it’s about finding the right person to keep this thing going.”

Mrs Webster added sales had continued to skyrocket through the hardship of recent years, with the only major obstacle for potential buyers the forecast of “retail doom and gloom”.

“For me, this is an industry that’s safe to be in. When times are tough through drought, fires, and coronavirus, there’s still people that need to work and need to get the supplies,” she said.

“If someone comes down and actually sees what’s going on here, that might very quickly change their mind – it’s not all doom and gloom here for everybody.

“The support I’ve had from the locals has been brilliant, but I just need that local to step up and see the potential to take this on and run with it.”

Interested parties should contact Allison Webster at Workin’ Wear Warwick on (07) 4661 8664.