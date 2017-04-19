New head nurse for Millmerran

MEET AND GREET: New Director of Nursing Pauline Maude with Karen Abott and Martin Byrne .

MILLMERRAN Multi-Purpose Health Service has a new Director of Nursing.

Registered nurse Pauline Maude began her career in health at 17, has qualifications in midwifery and child health, and is currently studying a Masters of Public Administration at Flinders University.

Mrs Maude moved to Millmerran from the Northern Territory, where she was the DON at Gove District Hospital for the past 18 months.

Before that, Mrs Maude was the DON at Bowen Hospital from 2008 to 2015, where she and her husband were both active members of the State Emergency Service.

Mrs Maude said she was drawn to Millmerran by its location and opportunity her new role provided.

"Working in the Northern Territory was a great experience but I missed being close to my family, who mostly live in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Maryborough,” she said.

"I went to boarding school in Warwick so I am quite familiar with the region and have found Millmerran to be a very engaged community.

"The role of DON in a rural health facility is very interesting and varied, incorporating clinical, administration and leadership responsibilities.

"I've had a very warm welcome and am excited to be joining such a great, experienced team of health professionals.

"I am looking forward to continuing the great work that has been done by previous DONs and exploring any opportunities that we may have to improve.”

Acting DON Matthew Boyd welcomed Mrs Maude to her new role and said the Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service would benefit from her experience and leadership skills.

"We are looking forward to working with Mrs Maude to continue meeting the health needs of the Millmerran region,” Mr Boyd said.