Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Meningococcal meningitis infection – rash. 28/2/99
Meningococcal meningitis infection – rash. 28/2/99
Health

New health scare in the Darling Downs region

Tobi Loftus
by
30th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HEALTH authorities are concerned after a case of meningococcal was confirmed in the Darling Downs Health region this month. 

A Darling Downs Health spokesperson said in the past two months, there had been one confirmed case of meningococcal infection in the Darling Downs. 

"The patient was admitted to hospital but has since recovered," the spokesperson said.

"We cannot provide specific details regarding the meningococcal case due to patient confidentiality obligations."

Meningococcal is an uncommon but serious disease that can be fatal. 

It typically affects very young children and teenagers, however there are safe and effective vaccines available for these age groups.

Symptoms in babies include rash of red-purple spots, fever and a pale blotchy complexion.

Symptoms in adults include the rash, a fever and drowsiness.

The spokesperson said if someone was unwell in any regard they should see a medical professional.

darling downs health
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Federer tops rich list

      Federer tops rich list
      • 30th May 2020 6:57 AM

      Top Stories

        Ray Martin visits Warwick to meet trucking’s finest

        premium_icon Ray Martin visits Warwick to meet trucking’s finest

        News The renowned TV journalist came to town as part of his work with a brand-new product promoting truckies’ safety.

        Southern Downs gets major COVID-19 financial boost

        premium_icon Southern Downs gets major COVID-19 financial boost

        News Federal help will allow SDRC to get the best bang for their buck when it comes to...

        Brutal home invasion earns two Warwick men jail time

        premium_icon Brutal home invasion earns two Warwick men jail time

        News The drug deal turned “horrendously violent”, with one victim still suffering mental...