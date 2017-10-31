News

New help at hand for Warwick home-buyers

The PowerMark team (back) Chris Howard, Wilhelm Link, Cavill Borger, Bobby Maharaj and (front) Stacey Manson, Jess Ralph.
Jonno Colfs
by

WARWICK first home-buyers will have a little more support on the ground here in town, as a new business sets up shop in Palmerin St next week.

Former Warwick man Cavill Borger has returned to Warwick to open PowerMark Lending and brings with him a team of professional finance brokers and property consultants.

Having left Warwick after completing year 12 in 2004, Mr Borger founded PowerMark Lending in 2014 and grew the business to become an industry leader in finance.

In addition to his head office in Ipswich, which has six brokers, Mr Borger has also opened an office in Sydney and said he couldn't wait to bring an office to his home town.

Keeping it in the family and local, Mr Borger's mother, Sarah Borger, will head up the Warwick team.

Mrs Borger said she had moved to Warwick in the early 1990s and had a second to none passion and knowledge of the area.

"It was about six months ago when I first noticed a gap in the finance market in Warwick,” she said.

"With no other brokers having a major presence in town, we wanted to give the residents a real alternative to dealing with banks.

"Being able to access over 40 lenders, PowerMark Lending can provide choice and solutions for people.

Mrs Borger said PowerMark Lending could assist the residents of Warwick with home loans, car loans, personal loans, business finance and commercial finance.

"In addition to this, we have partnered with Queensland Property Group to bring first home buyers affordable home and land packages and offer savvy investors direct access to the developer and wholesale property prices,” she said.

"QPG are renowned in the land development industry with commitment to excellence in the heart of southeast Queensland.

"They pride themselves as a driving force of the community and property market within the SEQ and Ipswich region.”

Mrs Borger said there was peace of mind when it came to buying through Queensland Property Group.

"Over the years they have continuously evolved alongside our communities and are now acknowledged and highly recognised as a dynamic-facet company encompassing everything a buyer needs, from finance to property and land development through to managing your property,” she said.

"By partnering up with us at PowerMark Lending, one of the leading mortgage brokers in South East Queensland, and having own own in-house property management team, we can ensure from start to go - the future of your property and lifestyle is set to grow, with the certainty you deserve.”

The new shop will be located near Toyworld and officially opens on Monday, November 6.

