New grave tour promises to bring stories back to life

From the mysterious grave that belongs to a young boy who drowned in Dalrymple Creek to the names that built the Southern Downs, a new grave tour hopes to shed more light on the hidden history of our region.

The historical tours, hosted by Allora Historical Society, are returning to Allora this Autumn Festival after popular demand.

The tours, in conjunction with a guided town tour, were first introduced at the recent Allora Heritage Weekend.

Secretary Wendy Ardrey said the expert tour historians offered an unseen look at the town.

"I intend on doing them myself because we still don't know a lot of what our historians do know," she said.

"Tom picks out the more interesting stories and how they've come to be there.

"Basically what the historians don't know doesn't really matter."

She said the growing interest was indicative of those wanting to learn more about where they came from and Allora itself.

"It's an old town, we celebrated our 150th in 2019," she said.

"But there's a lot of people who bought into town because they like the atmosphere of it but don't necessarily know the history.

"It also gives us some publicity for the historical society, because not a lot of locals go to our museum but more people are coming in from outside researching their families.

"You can't just walk around by yourself you need someone to share these stories."

The tours start May 1 at 8.30am for the town tour and 11am for the cemetery tour.

To book, contact 0488 673 778 or adhssec@gmail.com

Tickets are $10 per tour.

