20°
New inquest to re-examine killers' role in mass murder

Sherele Moody
| 3rd Jun 2017 9:13 AM
15 people died in the Whiskey Au Go Go Nightclub fire of April 1973.
15 people died in the Whiskey Au Go Go Nightclub fire of April 1973.

A NEW inquest into the deadly Whiskey Au Go Go fire will examine whether or not triple murderers Vincent O'Dempsey and Gary Dubois were involved in the tragedy.

Queensland Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath said on Friday she would ask the State Coroner to re-examine the 1973 fire.

Warwick resident O'Dempsey and Fraser Coast man Dubois were sentenced to life in jail this week for the 1974 McCulkin family murders.

Throughout both their trials, the Crown said the men killed Barbara McCulkin and her daughters, Vicki and Leanne, because they feared Mrs McCulkin could link them to the Whiskey Au Go Go fire.

The Fortitude Valley nightclub blaze killed 15 people and happened weeks after Dubois and others burned down the nearby Torino nightclub on the orders of O'Dempsey.

While sentencing Dubois and O'Dempsey on Thursday, Justice Peter Applegarth revealed information that was not put before either jury.

Justice Applegarth said O'Dempsey was so concerned that convicted Whiskey arsonist James Finch would link him to the fire that he told others "Finch would have to be knocked. In other words, killed”.

"It is impossible to say for sure whether either of you was involved ... in the Whiskey,” Justice Applegarth said.

"It seems that back in 1973 Barbara McCulkin knew something about who was involved in each nightclub firebombing.”

Finch and John Andrew Stuart were convicted of the Whiskey arson.

- News Regional

Warwick Daily News

