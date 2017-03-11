New kitchen on the menu for Warwick Hospital

NEW FACILITY: Bonnie Baguley, Gail Cottee and Julie Whitton in the temporary kitchen.

A NEW $860,000 kitchen at Warwick Hospital will be serving its first meals in a few months with construction beginning this week.

Its arrival will end a four-year wait for an expansion of kitchen facilities to accommodate growing patient needs and expectations.

Warwick Hospital director of nursing Anita Bolton said the kitchen would be larger, allow for better workflow and have improved facilities including updated equipment, walk-in freezers and air-conditioning.

"The new kitchen will allow us to service more patients locally at the hospital as the Southern Downs region continues to grow over the coming decades,” Ms Bolton said.

The project is part a $50.6million State Government program of works launched in 2013.

It was tendered by Toowoomba and Brisbane-based construction company FKG Group.

A temporary kitchen has been established at the hospital during the construction which is expected to be completed by June 30.

"Like our previous kitchen, our new kitchen is a 'fresh-cook' facility with all meals prepared locally rather than being brought in frozen and heated up,” Ms Bolton said.

She said the the project team was working with hospital staff to minimise disruptions to patients and visitors.

The kitchen is currently operated by six staff members per shift, producing about 260 meals a day for the hospital and local residential aged-care facilities.

In a separate project, a $3 million expansion of the Warwick Hospital emergency department is in the planning stage and is expected to be started this year.

Ms Bolton said the redevelopment would be designed to incorporate space for increased capacity.

"The hospital's ED like most EDs in rural and regional hospitals is very busy, particularly between 7pm and 8pm,” Ms Bolton said.

"In 2015-16, 19,255 people attended the Warwick Hospital ED, which equates to more than 50 presentations every day.”

A Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service spokesman said a user group, including members of the community, would provide input on the design of the new ED.

DDHHS is reviewing other workforce options to assist with demand for ED services, he said.

Local doctors told the Daily News a GP medical centre was also being considered for the hospital this year.

DDHHS was unable to confirm this.

