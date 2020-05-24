New Kmart a ‘big win’ for Warwick

KMART IS COMING: Warwick and Stanthorpe will be home to new Kmart stores after Target Country closes up in 2021.

WARWICK residents are bursting with excitement over the news the Rose City will be getting its very own Kmart store as early as next year.

It was announced yesterday 92 large format Target and Target Country stores would be converted into Kmart branches, including those in Warwick and Stanthorpe.

But Warwick Credit Union CEO Lewis Von Stieglitz said the business model and layout for the store could be wrong for the country economy.

“I think they should think through their strategy to make sure they are viable in five years and for many years rather than just putting a new sign on the door and changing the products in there a little bit,” he said.

“I think they should make sure they have a proper regional country strategy not just sort of an after thought for what they (Target) do in the large cities.”

But if done well, Mr Von Stieglitz said the new popular chain store will be of great benefit to the local economy.

“Whether it’s a Kmart of a Target, it helps having more choice because what it does is people can choose between say, a small boutique store or Kmart,” he said.

“Otherwise they might very well just go up to Toowoomba.”

Mr Von Stieglitz said it would also draw in shoppers from as far as Tenterfield.

“Very often, anecdotally they’ll go to those stores but then they’ll also end up spending in boutique type stores on Palmerin St as well,” he said.

Southern Downs Regional Mayor Vic Pennisi said he was relieved to hear the Target Country Store would be replaced with another business for the sake of local jobs.

“When I heard about it yesterday, the first thing that came to mind was these guys will lose their employment but when I found out a new store was going in there, well that’s fantastic,” he said.

“It adds to the diversity of the region,” he said.

Cr Pennisi said he didn’t believe the Kmart would pose a threat to smaller businesses, reliant on buying locally.

“My understanding is Kmart delivers similar products to Target Country so I think they will have a point of difference,” he said.

“Local retailers will have that point of difference and if they manage it right, it’s my view that there’s room for everybody.”

Almost 300 Daily News readers weighed in on the announcement.

“Wonderful news,” Gem Symon said.

“Great news, don’t have to travel to Toowoomba,” reader Gerda Brack said.

“Kmart in Warwick will bring more shoppers from surrounding towns to Warwick again, big win for Warwick.”

Wesfarmers, the company which owns both Target and Kmart has not given a specific time frame for the opening of the new Kmart stores.