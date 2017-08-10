NO BODY LAW: 'I’d shake his hand if he gave us Gail'

NO BODY, NO PAROLE: 'I'd open the jail cell myself'

THE sister of murdered Warwick grandmother Gail Lynch has welcomed the State Government passing new laws she hopes will bring long sought-after closure to her family.

The No Body, No Parole laws passed parliament today, a move which Lyn McMillan said was long overdue in too many families' fight to bury a loved one.

The laws hit home particularly hard for Ms McMillan, a long-time advocate for the legislation which strip a convicted murderer of their parole eligibility if they fail to disclose where the body is of their victim.

For Ms McMillan, that is her sister Gail whose convicted killer Ian Phillip Hannaford is serving a life sentence for the crime.

More than five years have passed since Ms Lynch went missing, last seen alive in July, 2012.

The Supreme Court murder trial in 2015 heard Hannaford became obsessed with Ms Lynch, continued to phone her and would park his car around the corner from her house and look in her windows.

She had met Hannaford on an internet dating site in 2012 and was in a short-term relationship with him which she later broke off.

Later that year, at a country music muster, Hannaford told Ms McMillan that "if Gail doesn't stop doing the wrong thing … by a bloke, she's going to get hurt".

Ms Lynch was last seen alive on July 3, 2012, when she went to the shops and paid her rent, after which she deleted Hannaford's details from the online site.

Days later Hannaford was seen at another music muster with another woman.

He told Ms Lynch's family he didn't know where she was.

Hannaford evaded police for two weeks after his home was searched, and was found living in a public toilet block at Picnic Point in Toowoomba.

He was then charged with murder and, in 2015, a Supreme Court jury found him guilty of killing Ms Lynch.

An appeal earlier this year was unsuccessful, and Hannaford must serve at least 20 years behind bars before he is eligible to apply for parole.

Ms Lynch's body has never been found and Hannaford has never revealed where she was - something Ms McMillan hopes will change with the new laws.

"Hopefully we will find out a hell of a lot more than we knew yesterday," Ms McMillan said on the laws being passed.

"I'm hoping it will (compel him to speak up) but the thing is, it has been five years and he hasn't said a word.

"For every year that he doesn't tell, there should be a year or six months more he has to serve.

"We've been left in limbo. It's 10 years before his parole is due to be heard, so is he going to wait nine years, 11 months and 29 days?"

State Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath said the No Body, No Parole laws had been designed to compel offenders to co-operate with authorities.

"In addition to our original bill, after consulting with families, our legislation was expanded to include someone convicted of being an accessory after the fact to murder," Ms D'Ath said.

The laws will be retrospective and apply to people convicted of murder, manslaughter, accessory after the fact to murder, accessory after the fact to manslaughter, conspiring to murder, unlawful striking causing death, and misconduct with a corpse.

Police Minister Mark Ryan said the laws meant no offender would be eligible for parole unless authorities were satisfied with the information they gave in relation to identifying the location, or last known location, of a body.

"We cannot bring back their loved ones, but we can try to ensure that those convicted of these heinous crimes do the right thing for the victims' families," he said.

For Ms McMillan, that will mean closure and the ability for her family to bury the much-loved Ms Lynch.

But it will also shred the last piece of power she believes Hannaford is harbouring over her family.

"I think he will wait until the very last minute to tell us, just because of how he has been with this bit of power that he has," Ms McMillan said.

"I think he will hang on to that information until the last minute."

Ms McMillan commended the State Government on passing the laws, and believes they will help compel "the newer ones" convicted of serious crimes to co-operate.

"I wanted the government to see that the people are real, and that friends and family need this closure," she said.

"I think they have gotten it right but it took too long. But they've done the right thing with a lot of what they're passing."

Ms McMillan still has hope her sister will be found and a proper funeral can be held, which will bring together her family.

She said she stood by what she told The Chronicle in February this year when she backed the No Body, No Parole bill being debated in parliament: "If he told us today where we could find her body and we could bury her, I would let him out."

Now, she would go a step further.

"If he told us exactly where she was, I'd shake his hand and tell him to live his life," Ms McMillan said.