New life for reliable old venue

CHERRY ON TOP: Junabee Memorial Hall Committee president Bruce Mauch and vice-president Chris Rubie are thrilled to have a new roof on the decades-old hall.

AT 71 years of age, the Junabee Memorial Hall is still serving the community.

A total of $12,500 has been spent to restore the roof this month, complete with new batons and insulation.

Hall committee president Bruce Mauch and vice- president Chris Rubie said the upgrade was the latest in what they hoped would be a few more to come.

"We've seen a few of the local halls around the district fall by the wayside,” Mr Rubie said.

"We're grateful to get the new roof on to keep us going.”

"We were given $5000 about 18 months ago by a Junabee local Betty Armbruster and, just recently, got $7500 from the council through its community grants,” Mr Mauch said.

"It gave us enough to be able to get a whole new roof and put in insulation which will make a huge difference for us as we're coming into winter.”

Established in 1946, the hall still regularly hosts events for Junabee locals to enjoy.

It costs the committee about $2500 a year to keep it running, and relies largely on community support.

"As a committee we try to host a social night once a month which attracts about 20 or so people, where the kids can play games and the adults can talk about their farming woes and successes,” Mr Mauch said.

"We can fit up to 120 people fairly comfortably and we've got a 21st party coming this weekend.

"We're trying to get more people renting out the hall but we know a few more renovations need to happen before we get the ball rolling.”

The next event at the hall is a trivia night on May 20 for $10 a person.

Phone Bruce on 0428457781 to sign up a team.