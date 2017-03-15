New life promised for historic shelter

PARK UPDATE: Residents met to discuss submissions to council for replacement structures for the Swanfels shelters.

MORE than 70 residents gathered at Swanfels Pioneer Park on Sunday to discuss plans to replace the town's demolished shelter sheds.

The Southern Downs Regional Council outraged residents in January after it pulled down the two sheds without community consultation.

Residents have until the end of the month to make submissions to SDRC for replacement structures.

Southern Downs Residents Action Group president Peter Kemp said residents wanted the shelters rebuilt in keeping with the original design.

"The existing materials have been put in storage so ideally they would be incorporated into the new shelters,” Mr Kemp said.

The timber sheds were more than a century old and had been a play shelter at the old Swanfels State School and moved to park in the early 1980s.