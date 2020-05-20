Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australian Cattle Enterprises managing director Patrick Underwood has big plans for the Darwin company. Picture: Supplied
Australian Cattle Enterprises managing director Patrick Underwood has big plans for the Darwin company. Picture: Supplied
Business

New live cattle export company starts up in Darwin

by GARY SHIPWAY, gary.shipway@news.com.au
20th May 2020 3:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA has another entrant in the live cattle export market - Darwin's integrated cattle company Australian Cattle Enterprises, run by Patrick Underwood.

ACE recently sent 4500 quality steers and bulls out of Townsville Port aboard the MV Ocean Swagman to southern Vietnam, just outside of Ho Chi Minh City.

The first shipment included approximately 3500 brahman and brahman-cross steers and bulls weighing between 450-650kg, and an additional 1000 feeder bulls weighing between 360- 450kg.

The cattle were delivered to Vietnam's largest importer of Australian livestock, Hoa Phat.

With two shipments in May and another two planned for June, Australian Cattle Enterprises is committed to establishing itself as a regular and reliable supplier of quality Northern Australia livestock for Vietnam and other international markets.

 

MORE NT BUSINESS NEWS

Territory caravan parks struggling to survive without grey nomads

Tradie scheme voucher wait proving a 'huge problem'

NT borders should be reopened in time for major events: Chamber

 

Managing director Mr Underwood said he expected Townsville to be the largest exporter of Australian livestock this year.

"The Australian herd has been depleted everywhere … Queensland always had the biggest numbers and still does, with NT numbers down quite a bit this year,' Mr Underwood said.

He said navigating through the COVID-19 challenges and restrictions were at the forefront of preparations for the recent maiden shipment.

"We understood how important it was to get it right and comply with the regulations in place, both in Australia and overseas," he said

"We have a strict COVID Management Plan for both the NT and Queensland, signed off by the respective state chief health officers."

 

Get amazing Sennheiser earbuds (RRP: $499) with NT News subscription deal

 

Mr Underwood said ACE was committed to providing the highest standards of animal welfare across the supply chain, from procurement through to delivery at the live export destination markets.

More Stories

cattle darwin export live cattle export nt producers rural

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SOLD: Historical co-operative bought for $2.1m

        premium_icon SOLD: Historical co-operative bought for $2.1m

        Business Plans to get the store operational by July 2020, following fold accelerated by coronavirus.

        ‘Head over the heart’: Mayor wary of easing restrictions

        premium_icon ‘Head over the heart’: Mayor wary of easing restrictions

        News Southern Downs Mayor says politics should be taken out of any discussion of easing...

        Daily temperatures to drop dramatically on Southern Downs

        premium_icon Daily temperatures to drop dramatically on Southern Downs

        Weather Heavy cloud cover to bring significant rainfall, followed by cold.

        PHOTOS: Iconic grazing property up for grabs

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Iconic grazing property up for grabs

        Property This Southern Downs property made its way into the history books for its fine wool...