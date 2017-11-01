New logo to unite Killarney region

LOGO LAUNCH: John Robertson, Sonya Carr and Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie at the launch of the new Killarney Area Promotion Association logo, which was inspired by Sonya's design.

LOGO LAUNCH: John Robertson, Sonya Carr and Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie at the launch of the new Killarney Area Promotion Association logo, which was inspired by Sonya's design. John Towells

THE Killarney Area Promotion Association has unveiled a new logo, designed to present cohesion and a sense of identity for the district.

Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie officially launched the new logo during the monthly Killarney Markets on Sunday, October 22.

KAPA president Paul Stumkat said the organisation had been active in Killarney for more than 20 years.

"We've never had a logo though,” he said.

"The idea behind producing one was to present a united front in the promotion of the region.

"It will give us an identity from a marketing and promotion perspective and despite being in the works for some time, it was really important that we get it done.

"Our hope is that Killarney will get behind it and use the logo to their hearts content - for example community groups like the Lions Club and the Killarney Historical society.

"We'd love to this new logo sitting side by side with their own on letterheads and promotional material to show that community solidarity.”

Mr Stumkat said the design was the result of competition.

"We were able to collate a whole heap of ideas from that,” he said.

"And from that we came up with the end design.”

Sonya Carr's design was the winning entry and was the inspiration for the final design of the logo.

The logo has been produced with both a black and a white background, with credit for post editing work done by John Robertson.

KAPA membership is open to individuals and businesses and Mr Stumkat said fees were designed to not break the bank.

"It's a huge $5 a year to be a part of it,” he said.

"We produce our own promotional material for the area, and proceeds from sales go back into more material and printing costs.

Mr Stumkat said the next project was to construct some entry features to Killarney.

"Something to give the town itself that sense of identity, let people know exactly where they are,” he said.

Council approval and land acquisition is currently being sought for this upcoming project.