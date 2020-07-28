New-look Daily News digital paper arrives

IT’S a thrilling day here at the Daily News, as we excitedly launch our new-look digital newspaper.

The user-friendly digital edition will be a welcome relief for many of you who have told me you have been missing the flick-through newspaper experience.

The arrival of the digital edition means you can guarantee you won’t miss any of the latest local news and sport as stories filter down the website.

It also sees the return of classic reader favourites including puzzles, the TV guide, weather and horoscopes.

The new Daily News digital edition will feature old favourites like puzzles.

Check the new look edition out by CLICKING HERE or heading to the usual place on the website.

We are sure this will be a great addition to your morning cuppa routine!

This has been one of your biggest requests following the end of the print edition and we thank you for your patience while we got it up and running.

We at the WDN are impressed with how it has come out and trust you will be, too.

Please take the time to check it out and let me know what you think by emailing editor@warwickdailynews.com.au.

Enjoy the rest of your Tuesday.

Yours sincerely,

Kerri Moore

Editor

