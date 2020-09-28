NEW LOOK: Fresh faces to join saleyards committee

THE five industry representatives set to form the new-look Saleyards Advisory Committee have been endorsed by Southern Downs councillors.

Designed to act as a communication point between SDRC and users of the Warwick Saleyards, the committee is also responsible for identifying grant and funding opportunities.

Industry figures Jim Wedge, Matthew Grayson, Ross Fraser, and John Henry were put forward as representatives of the cattle, agent, transport, and sheep sectors respectively.

For George and Fuhrmann agent Mr Grayson, who was a member of the previous SAC, the forum’s most important role was promoting producers’ and clients’ interests.

“We need to make sure the producers’ and the agents’ interest are well and truly taken care of, or at least try to,” he said.

“Also, making sure things operate in a functional and cost-effective way, and of course looking to where the saleyards need to be in the future as well.

“For example, when considering whether new saleyards are built or not, I want to at least try to make sure the best option is taken.”

SDRC endorsed the appointment at last week’s ordinary meeting, with councillors Cynthia McDonald and Marco Gliori to join three other council officers on the SAC.

The committee historically seats only four industry representatives, but Deputy Mayor Ross Bartley pushed to see Graham Kirkland also invited, citing his wealth of experience.

“(Mr) Kirkland is not only a local producer, but is heavily involved in the saleyards and the running of them,” Cr Bartley said.

“He is very, very conscious of where we need to be with saleyards, and with his past involvement, I think we would be remiss in not including him.”

The SDRC agenda states the SAC will meet quarterly for the remainder of the current council’s four-year tenure.

