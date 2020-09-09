New-look Warwick compost facility revealed

NEW LOOK: Plans for the Old Stanthorpe Rd expansion.

A NEW expansion to the Warwick compost facility will see liquid waste turned into liquid gold for local producers.

The development for the Enwaste facility would see the Old Stanthorpe Rd site bolster the “soil health” and “profitability” of the region, by expanding to produce over 2000 tonnes per year.

The proposal was approved last week.

The liquid waste company currently creates organic compost by mixing its product with Southern Downs Regional Council green waste, but an increased load could promote even more environmental benefits, according to developer Darryl Wiggins.

“This composting facility will service the Southern Downs Regional Council’s residences and industries, allowing them a sustainable local option for dealing with their organic wastes,” Mr Wiggins said.

“Good quality agricultural land is a finite national and state resource that must be conserved and managed for the longer term. Southern Downs Regional Council’s agricultural sector will be strengthened and enhanced by this composting project.

“The facility will support intensive animal industries by offering a local option for handling the organic wastes that are produced.”

The facility is located beside the Warwick council-owned management facility for convenience.

New construction included extending the site into the additional bunded mixing bays.

Two new jobs are expected to be created once construction is finished, with external mechanical staff as needed.

According to an early stage project plan of the site, waste products created from the local food processing industries were largely trucked to sites near Brisbane for similar processing before the facility.