If you thought McDonald's was just about curing your fast food cravings, think again.

As of tomorrow, Macca's Australia will be introducing new fruit smoothie flavours.

But the most exciting part, especially for gym junkies, is that you can add a protein booster.

That's right, you now have a legitimate excuse to stop by your local Macca's after a heavy training session.

Macca’s new tropical smoothie. Picture: McDonalds

The smoothie with the added protein booster. Picture: McDonalds

And it's not just a one-off - the new smoothie flavours will be permanent fixture on the menu.

"Our new mixed berry or tropical fruit smoothies feature at least one serve of fruit, no added sugar and no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives," McDonald's Australia marketing manager Amanda Nakad said.

"To give our customers more choice, we've also launched protein smoothies for an extra boost available in both flavours."

The mixed berry smoothie with the protein booster. Picture: McDonalds

The all-new Aoli Chicken McWrap. Picture: McDonalds

The fast-food chain has also introduced an omelette wrap and a variety of chicken McWraps and salads also made with 100 per cent Aussie RSPCA-approved chicken breast.

"As our chicken menu continues to grow, we're also introducing a variety of on-the-go lunch options, like new chicken McWraps and salads," Ms Nakad said.

And the new omelette wrap. Picture: McDonalds

"The new McWrap line-up will also include a new brekkie menu item, the omelette wrap, made from 100 per cent Aussie cage-free eggs."

The new range of smoothies, wraps and salads will be available across McDonald's stores as of February 17.

The smoothies can be purchased at anytime, the omelette wrap is available for breakfast only and the salads and chicken McWraps are available from 10.30am.



Originally published as New Macca's drink gym junkies will love