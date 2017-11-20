New machines coming soon to Warwick clinic

GROUNDBREAKING: Ryle Waugh and Jenna Brose taking Brittany Marshall for a trial at the Southern Downs Skin and Laser Clinic.

INNOVATION and the Southern Downs Skin and Laster Clinic go hand in hand.

It comes as no surprise the business is introducing further technology into their Palmerin St practice.

The clinic will welcome a new cavilux machine into their practice in December, which Ms Brose said would change the way people view liposuction.

"It's non-invasive, pain free and has no down time,” she said.

"Coupled with a good diet and exercise, it is a great way to lose centimetres around the stomach.

"It can also be used on a person's face to give them a younger, tighter look, or other places such as their legs and arms.”

Ms Brose said the new machines were an indication of where the industry was heading.

"It's a good direction, as people want to see results from their first visit,” she said.

"It helps people to get what they want.”

The cavilux machine isn't the only new addition to the clinic on December 6, with an ultra hydrodermabrasion machine being implemented as well.

"This uses water to help hydrate the skin,” Ms Brose said.

"It infuses products into the skin straight away, helping to clean it, and patients will be able to see instant results.”

The new machines continue a year of growth for the company since arriving in Warwick in July this year, which started with just Ms Brose.

"Since opening we have introduced Brittany Marshall at reception, Georgia Clegg and Ryle Waugh as technicians, as well as injectable nurse Debbie Lamkin and cosmetic tatooist Rae Marree.