New master given crash course in house history at WEGGI

NEW RESIDENCE: Rebekah Moore moved into the station master's residence this week.

REBEKAH Moore still had moving boxes piled up in her kitchen when she attended a community celebration honouring the history of her new home and the land it stands on.

Ms Moore is the new owner of the station master's house, situated just across the tracks from the Warwick Railway Station where the 100th anniversary celebrations of the Warwick Egg Incident were held last weekend.

Moving from Toowoomba to Warwick, Ms Moore was drawn to the home originally for its old Queenslander style.

It was only once she'd bought the home she learnt it was part of the community's rich history.

"The real estate agent said it was heritage listed then I investigated,” she said.

"The more I dug, the more I saw. It's pretty cool to put it all together.”

The house was funded by the government in 1887 and built a year later.

A history buff, Ms Moore was thrilled to learn she was moving into such a special site with her three children and began researching the history of the house.

"The original house is still there, they've just built around it,” she said.

"It's quite fascinating how we used to live especially.”

Warwick station master's house was built in 1888. Elyse Wurm

The verandah has been enclosed to create new rooms around the outside of the original homes.

But historical details such as French doors and an open fireplace all remain in tact.

A bedroom sits directly behind the fire place, which Ms Moore is convinced would have been the station master's room due to its proximity to the heat source.

Ms Moore has resolved to keep digging into the history of the residence to find out how the home has evolved over time.

"I want to renovate but keep the old charm and I want to name it, I just don't know what yet,” she said.

A collector of antiques, Ms Moore already has furniture and decorations that would look right at home inside the historic residence.

She plans to feature railway artefacts prominently.

"I'm going to do a wall of memorabilia,” she said.

Attending the celebrations for the Warwick Egg Incident at the weekend gave Ms Moore a very warm welcome to town.

She was delighted to see historic pictures of her new home on display, learning a little more about the place along the way.

"I'm going to be very happy making it a home and to be able to put it all in perspective with this is very exciting,” she said.

"I feel blessed I was given the opportunity to own such a special house.”