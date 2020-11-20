Menu
OPEN FOR ALL: Martin Corbett said the sub-branch revamps were about making the centre accessible.
News

New measures to open RSL up to ‘isolated’ community

Tessa Flemming
20th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
THE Stanthorpe RSL Sub-Branch will soon open its doors to more residents as it undergoes several community-minded revamps.

Improvements on physical access, library and memorabilia cataloguing are all part of the organisation’s plan to keep accessible, according to president Martin Corbett.

Notably, plans five years in the making to make the complex wheelchair-friendly meant no one was left behind.

“Even though the sub-branch is here to look after veterans and their families, we are also here as part of the community,” Mr Corbett said.

It comes as a development application was approved by SDRC to turn the residential address into one of official community use.

Mr Corbett said the approval meant the centre can be recognised for what it was.

“It will accurately reflect what the building is used for,” he said.

“As a residential house, it is just a house but being a community use house, people will know you can come in, go to the library or sit and talk.”

Over the years the Sub-Branch has been diligent in community, as pictured here with President Martin Corbett awarding winner of The Stanthorpe RSL Sub-Branch Year 11 True Legends Award, Bridgette Kay and runner up, James Humble
Over the years the Sub-Branch has been diligent in community, as pictured here with President Martin Corbett awarding winner of The Stanthorpe RSL Sub-Branch Year 11 True Legends Award, Bridgette Kay and runner up, James Humble

Being open for all was even more important in a year marred by pandemic isolation.

“COVID-19 has brought up an ugly head of isolation and mental health,” Mr Corbett said.

“Isolation, especially during drought and Covid, has been major, not just in Stanthorpe, but Australia-wide and helping veterans has been a difficult time.

“I was just speaking to a veteran yesterday who was having difficulty with water and I was now able to offer our shower here for him.

“At the end of the day with the Sub-Branch open to everybody, you can come down, have a cup of coffee, use the lounge chairs and talk to us.”

