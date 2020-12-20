Menu
Bundaberg Brewed Drinks' Variety Pack available on Amazon.
News

NEW PACK: Bundaberg Brewed Drinks teams up with Amazon

Mikayla Haupt
19th Dec 2020 3:30 PM | Updated: 20th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
If a variety pack of Bundaberg Brewed Drinks products was on your Christmas wishlist, you can now add it to your Amazon cart.

The team behind Bundaberg Ginger Beer are taking the opportunity to highlight their wide range of naturally brewed beverages in a variety pack made exclusively for Amazon.

The Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Variety Pack features the iconic Ginger Beer along with other popular cocktail-mixing brews including Guava, Pink Grapefruit, Pineapple and Coconut, Traditional Lemonade and Peach.

"People tell us they love our iconic Ginger Beer, but they're often surprised to learn of some of the brews in the wider range," Bundaberg Brewed Drinks CEO, John McLean said.

"The new pack gives us the chance to introduce flavours people may not otherwise try.

"It's a great opportunity for people to treat themselves to an affordable indulgence that reminds them of yesteryear."

The brews included in the Variety Pack follow the same traditional brewing methods as the iconic Ginger Beer. Each flavour is brewed using real fruit and locally grown cane sugar, consistent with the high-quality beverages consumers expect from the brewers.

Consumers can order the new 12 bottle Variety Pack from Amazon.

 

Bundaberg News Mail

