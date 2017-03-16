28°
New 'prestige' blocks for Warwick

Jonno Colfs
| 16th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
Doug Rickert, Keith Canning, Ray Armitage, Brent Bowles and Clancy Armitage (front) turn the sod.
Doug Rickert, Keith Canning, Ray Armitage, Brent Bowles and Clancy Armitage (front) turn the sod. Jonno Colfs

A SMALL but important sod-turning ceremony last week heralded the start of works on the Warwick Heights development at 37-39 Hawker Rd.

The three hectare block was purchased by the Stevens family in 2009 and is one of the last big blocks on the northern edge of town.

The civil works, which will take 18 weeks, are being undertaken by SEDL Contractors.

They will transform the large property into 15 residential blocks of varying sizes.

SEDL Contractors project manager Keith Canning said the company was proud to be a part of Warwick's latest and potentially most prestigious subdivision.

"Warwick is very much a region that is providing alternative 'green view living',” he said.

"This is a great opportunity for entry level housing, with the capacity to grow equity.

"Also a great family friendly or retirement living, all in a low crime area.”

Mr Canning also paid tribute to the Stevens family.

"We note the history of the original block and the significance to the Stevens family,” he said.

"We trust the work we do here will become a cornerstone for future subdivisions in Warwick.”

Mr Canning said also mentioned, given the location and rarity of the potential the site offered, "the early birds here will certainly get the worm”.'”

Southern Downs Realty principal licensee Brent Bowles said that particular part of town would appeal to people who want to build a prestige type of property.

"It's a great family area, more suited for your home owner,” he said.

"They definitely will be highly sought after, there are already three blocks with expressions of interest on them.”

