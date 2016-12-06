New rate shows common sense

BACKPACKER TAX: The new 15% tax rate was welcomed by industries reliant on backpacker labour.

THE 18-month long backpacker tax saga has finally been resolved with the compromise 15% tax rate passing both houses of the Australian Parliament last week.

Queensland Farmers' Federation President Stuart Armitage welcomed the last minute resolution reached by the Coalition Government and the Greens.

"The entire backpacker tax episode will be remembered as a disappointing chapter in Australian politics where farmers were used as pawns in an unnecessary, highly politicised power struggle,” Mr Armitage said.

"QFF is satisfied that the 15% tax rate restores Australia's competitiveness as a destination for backpackers.

"Queensland farmers finally have the certainty we have been calling for and deserve.”

The Coalition had initially lobbied for a 19% rate, but the 15% rates was passed in the Senate in exchange for significant concessions, including an extra $100million for Landcare over four years.

In exchange for support from the Greens, the government also agreed to reduce the percentage of superannuation backpackers forfeited when they leave Australia from 95% to 65%.

Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce welcomed a breakthrough on the backpacker tax starting in the New Year, saying it would give more certainty to the horticulture industry.

He described the breakthrough as a "common sense outcome” and thanked the Greens and three of the four One Nation Senators for offering their support to the Liberals and Nationals to resolve the issue.