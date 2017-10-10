New rates notices rolled out in Southern Downs

ON THE WAY: New utility notices are being sent out to ratepayers by the Southern Downs Regional Council.

ON THE WAY: New utility notices are being sent out to ratepayers by the Southern Downs Regional Council. Contributed

THE Southern Downs Regional Council has started sending out new look utility notices to ratepayers in the region.

In June the council announced changes to rates notices, whereby the water and wastewater access charge would be removed from the annual rates notice.

These charges would be combined with the water consumption charge to create a new utility notice issued twice a year in October and April.

Each notice will account for half the annual water and wastewater access charge.

Residents registered for notices by email or BPAY were issued the notices last week, while hard copy notices will be posted today.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said the changes aimed to ease financial strain on residents.

"Council is aware that residents face financial constraints,” Cr Dobie said.

"This decision recognises that and aims to reduce the financial burden as much as possible.”

The changes were met with resistance when announced in June and some residents took to Facebook this week to debate access charges and suggest the notices could be a way to bump up costs for ratepayers.

"This splitting the bills up just puts more strain on local business as well,” resident Nathan Cols said via Facebook.

"But I guess by them doing this way they don't look like one of the highest rated regions in Australia.”

"A new way to steal ratepayers money,” Peter Kemp said via a Facebook comment.

While resident Tim Scheele noted water treatment wasn't free in the comment thread.

"I've worked in the water industry and waste water. There is a lot that goes into the treatment of what we get,” Mr Scheele said.

"If your doing it alone tank/septic you shouldn't get a bill because you'll know how much it costs, and how hard it can become.

"We do have to look a the big picture. But saying that we haven't got our bill yet.”

The due date for the payment of utility charges is November 10 at 5pm.

The council encouraged anyone requiring additional information about the changes to the utility notices or discuss payments to contact the council on 1300697372.