REDUCED PATRONS: The Stockyard Tavern Manager Beck Burville hopes capped numbers won’t hit the business too hard.
NEW RESTRICTIONS: Pubs and bars take a major hit

Georgie Hewson
20th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
PUBS and bars around the Rose City are set to take a hit after the Federal Government advised owners to place restrictions on number of patrons on the premises this week.

Manager of the Stockyard Tavern, Beck Burville said the business began to restrict numbers as soon as the announcement came on Wednesday afternoon.

Clubs, pubs and restaurants are not to exceed more than 100 people at anytime according to the government’s new guidelines, designed to flatten the curve of the coronavirus spread.

“We have big numbers on Friday and Saturday night and we’re worried it’s going to affect us for sure,” Ms Burville said.

“Before this it was hard to know what our numbers were going to be like this weekend because of the show being cancelled it could have gone one of two ways, either very busy because people had the day off or quiet because now no one would be visiting the area.

“Regardless now we’ll have to cap the numbers.”

Ms Burville said staff would be counting numbers as they walk through the doors.

“We’re trying to keep open as long as possible and I guess we can look at it like at least we can have some people through the doors at all,” she said.

“It’s just a blow that we can’t control and will no doubt affect all businesses on the Downs in one way or another.”

Manager of the Condamine Sports Club Steven McDonald implemented the rule on Wednesday.

“We don’t want to be taking any chances,” he said.

“We’re just trying to be proactive and comply with this stuff and implement other changes that will ensure safety and wellbeing of staff and customers.”

The sports club has taken extra measures to ensure hygiene, including the cancellation of the courtesy bus’ services.

“We are going to have to adapt and overcome and if we all pull together, we’ll come out good at the end.”

