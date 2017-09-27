New role to focus on border

Wally Sweet from Sweet's Strawberry Runners used time during a visit from Queensland Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls to discuss rising electricity prices and the impact.

Wally Sweet from Sweet's Strawberry Runners used time during a visit from Queensland Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls to discuss rising electricity prices and the impact. Matthew Purcell

THE State Opposition has vowed to deliver a cross-border commissioner to help resolve issues along the Queensland border if they are voted in at the next election.

LNP leader Tim Nicholls made the announcement alongside LNP candidate for Southern Downs James Lister in Glen Aplin yesterday afternoon.

"To many communities, the Queensland border is a line on a map which does not reflect their daily lives or habits,” Mr Nicholls said.

"Whether you live in Currumbin, Stanthorpe, Goondiwindi, Quilpie or Birdsville, you interact with people in other States on a daily basis, and often your closest major service centre is located in another State.

"The daily realities of life such as property matters, tourism marketing, transport, licensing, departmental services and the sharing of information don't stop simply because there is a line on the map.”

Mr Nicholls said the cross-border commissioner would work across all government departments to deal with issues in border communities, such as transport and road conditions, tourism marketing and departmental services, as they arise.

"The Commissioner will also enhance intergovernmental co-operation and work with local governments and other non-government organisations to consider, analyse and resolve issues,” he said.

"While travelling around Queensland, I have heard the concerns of many residents and businesses about cross border dealings, which is why my team and I have listened, planned and acted with this policy.

"The Commissioner will develop and implement plans to prevent further cross-border issues and work with different Ministers and Departments to brief them on cross-border issues.”